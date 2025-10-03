Mom high on opioids charged with murder after 7-year-old son gets head...

Kandice Grace, Atlanta, Georgia mom high on opioids charged with murder after 7-year-old-son, Mazi Simmons gets his head stuck in car window after cops finding the parent passed out in the front seat.

Georgia prosecutors have charged an Atlanta mother with murder nearly six months after her 7-year-old son dying after the boy getting his head stuck in a car window.

Kandice Keiamber Grace, 32, was arrested on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty in the death of 7-year-old boy, Mazi Simmons.

The charges follow police on April 6 just before 9.30 a.m, responding to reports of an unresponsive person near an apartment building in southwest Atlanta. Officers found a boy in a car who was not alert, conscious or breathing.

Atlanta mom was found to have opioids and THC in her system

The child ‘was seen stuck in the back window possibly being strangled,’ according to a police incident report. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, KGNS reported.

An incident report stated the mother ‘passed out’ in the car’s front seat along with the woman’s two other children in the car at the time.

The incident report stated the 7-year-old being ‘seated beside two younger siblings.’

The incident report stated Mazi Simmons getting his head stuck in the window while his mother was passed out.

Not immediately clear is how the boy came to have his head stuck in the car window.

A witness told police that Grace stopped by his home after 10 p.m. the night before. She allegedly left the kids in the car because she didn’t want the children to come inside his home, and then left shortly after, FOX5 reported.

The witness alleged that the following morning, he left his home and saw Grace’s vehicle in the parking lot. The witness stated that ‘the 7-year-olds head was hanging out of the window,’ according to an arrest warrant. ‘He began banging on the car to wake up Ms. Grace,’ but couldn’t.

A search warrant was obtained for the boy’s mother with blood and urine test later came back positive for opioids and THC.

Grace is being held in the Fulton County Jail.