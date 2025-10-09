Kameron Gilchrist, North Carolina p atient intentionally sprayed HIV blood into the eyes of 2 Hospital Workers, Exposing Them to HIV during medical medical and psychiatric treatment.

A North Carolina man is accused of unhooking an IV from his arm and spraying HIV-positive blood at two hospital staffers while receiving treatment for his diabetes earlier this year.

Kameron Lamont Gilchrist, 25, was arrested on September 11, six months after the alleged episode at the University of North Carolina’s REX hospital in Raleigh on March 21, according to a filed arrest warrant.

Gilchrist following his arrest was charged with two counts of assault or affray causing physical injury to emergency room personnel.

REX hospital patient undergoing continuous medical and psychiatric treatment

Gilchrist reportedly tore his IV from his arm and ‘[sprayed] HIV blood into the eyes of [the] victim’ as the pair of medical staff were ‘discharging [their] official duties,’ the warrant, obtained by People, stated.

Gilchrist at the time of the alleged incident was receiving medical and psychiatric treatment at the facility, WRAL News reported.

The warrant alleges that while Gilchrist was receiving treatment, he ‘unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did assault a hospital employee … by spraying HIV blood into the eyes of victim.’

The incident led to the two hospital workers being exposed to HIV and having irritation in their eyes. It remained unclear if the two nurses have since showed any symptoms of illness or infection.

The man’s eventual arrest some six months after the episode comes as a result of Gilchrist receiving continuous and ongoing treatment this whole time according to The North Carolina Beat.

A spokesperson with UNC Health Rex told media that the hospital is working closely with law enforcement and additional security teams to boost safety and pursue charges in relevant cases of violence against its staff.

Gilchrist is being held on a $25,000 bond with a court date set for Dec. 8.

If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.