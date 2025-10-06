Skydiving instructor killed after becoming separated from student during tandem jump

Justin Robert Fuller, Murfreesboro, Tennessee area skydiving instructor killed after becoming separated from student during tandem jump moments after exiting the plane. Amid many unanswered questions.

A Nashville, Tennessee area skydiver has died in a tragic accident after becoming separated from his skydiving student during a tandem rig moments after both having jumped out of a plane.

Justin Robert Fuller, 35, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the skydiving accident, Saturday afternoon according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

How did skydiving instructor become separated from student?

Tragedy came to the fore after Fuller and a 46-year-old skydiving student got stuck on the side of the plane in a tandem rig. Fuller then became separated from the student and fell from the sky without a parachute, MNPD said.

Metro Police said Fuller, also known as Justin Fuller Spidey and the student had jumped in tandem, or harnessed together, before somehow becoming disconnected from the student and tragically falling to his death, FOX17 reported.

The student skydiver averted their own death after their emergency parachute deploying and becoming lodged in a tree in a wooded area, before being rescued, after being stuck in their harness for hours, WSMV reported.

Fuller was found deceased later that same day after a MNPD helicopter searching the nearby area.

FAA to now investigate Nashville skydiving instructor’s death

Three other skydivers, who jumped before the incident, landed safely. The plane operated by Go Skydive Nashville, landed safely at John C. Tune Airport (JWN).

Not immediately clear is why the skydiving instructor wasn’t wearing a reserve parachute. Or if it had failed to deploy?

Go Skydive Nashville in a statement said that it was cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. ‘Go Skydive Nashville remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of training, safety, and professionalism. At this time, the team is focused on supporting those affected by this tragedy,’ the company said in a statement.

‘The Federal Aviation Administration will be leading the investigation,’ MNPD said.