Jonathan Rinderknecht alleged Palisades arsonist used ChatGPT to create images that depicted a burning forest and crowds fleeing days prior to setting Los Angeles area ablaze. Suspect repeatedly listened to French rap artist in which his videos showed him setting things on fire. Uber driver was obsessed with dystopian imagery before incriminating himself.

A 29-year-old Uber driver obsessed with dystopian imagery, ‘despair and bitterness’ is alleged to have sparked the Palisades Fire that led to 12 people dying in Los Angeles in January.

Jonathan Rinderknechhut, 29, is accused of setting a brush fire Jan. 1 that was put out, but then smoldered unnoticed underground for days before igniting the raging Palisades inferno, which left 12 people dead and caused about $150 billion in damages California prosecutors alleged on Wednesday.

Palisades arsonist obsessed with violent imagery and inspired by French rapper

Rinderknecht according to charging documents ‘maliciously’ started the catastrophic fire, according to Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli.

The Palisades blaze, which was sparked by the Lachman Fire, went on to level more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the wealthy coastal enclave.

Noted the criminal complaint, ‘a single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades.’

Stated Essayli, ‘While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy.’

Rinderknecht, who lived in the area at some point, allegedly ignited the flames near a popular hiking trail in the hillside of a state park overlooking the neighborhood at about 12:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day – just moments after dropping off his Uber passengers. The passengers according to the complaint stated Rinderknechhut appeared to be agitated and angry.

After arriving at the hiking trail, the arson suspect allegedly filmed the scene on his phone and listened to a rap song by French artist Josman, whose music video features him setting things on fire, the criminal complaint states.

Rinderknecht had watched the same music video repeatedly in the days leading up to the fire, according to court papers.

Arson suspect incriminating ChatGPT searches and requests

He is believed to have then fled down the hiking path where he called 911 to report the blaze, authorities said.

As he was on the phone to dispatchers, he typed ‘Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes’ into ChatGPT, the complaint charges.

Rinderknecht allegedly drove away from the scene but turned around to follow the responding fire trucks back to the scene.

He then watched on and recorded several videos as crews battled the blaze, according to court filings.

The videos were later recovered on his phone according to prosecutors.

Months before the blaze, in July, Rinderknecht had ChatGPT-generated a ‘dystopian’ image of a burning city, according to the criminal complaint.

In the ChatGPT prompt, he requested: ‘A dystopian painting divided into distinct parts that blend together seamlessly. On the far left, there is a burning forest. Next to it, a crowd of people is running away from the fire, leading to the middle,’ the complaint stated.

Uber driver incriminated himself during January 24 interview

Rinderknecht was interviewed by investigators shortly after the blaze but allegedly lied to investigators at the time about his location, stating that he was at the base of the hiking trail according to the complaint.

During the Jan. 24 interview, Rinderknecht told investigators where the fire began, which was information that hadn’t yet been made public and that he wouldn’t have known if he hadn’t witnessed it, the complaint stated.

Investigators found a ‘barbecue-style’ lighter inside the glove compartment of Rinderknecht’s car on Jan. 24. It appeared to be the same lighter as one that was in his apartment on Dec. 31, based on a photo on his phone. He admitted to bringing a lighter with him when he walked up the hill.

Rinderknecht was arrested in Melbourne, Florida on Tuesday and will now be transferred back to California to stand trial.

Rinderknecht has no prior criminal history.

If Rinderknecht is convicted, he could face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years.