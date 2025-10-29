Jessica Maria Motes, Hall County, Georgia woman arrested after the body of her 4 year old daughter is found in trunk of her car as officials await results of autopsy test to reveal cause of death social media suggests child was stashed in car for days.

A Georgia woman has been arrested after police found the remains of a 4 year old girl, thought to be the woman’s daughter in the trunk of her car.

Matters came to the fore after Jessica Maria Motes of Hall County was seen by her father on Sunday driving into a shopping center parking lot in Oakwood, and that she allegedly told him she ‘Hurt (redacted name)’ and ‘I think she is dead.’

The father then reportedly spoke to police, who then found the child’s remains in Motes’ Nissan sedan, 11 Alive reported.

Hall County, Georgia woman arrested after admitting ‘hurting’ 4 year old girl

Motes, 36, who was booked into jail, Sunday night, was booked on a charge of felony concealing a death charge in connection with the death of the child. The cause of the 4 year old’s death had yet to be revealed.

The child’s body was sent for an autopsy to help determine the cause of death. It remained unclear if Motes faced the potential for upgraded charges.

Officials had yet to publicly reveal the relationship between Motes and the deceased child.

Nevertheless a post shared on social media appeared to indicate that Motes was indeed the parent of the deceased child and that the child had been dead for a number of days.

Posted Leslie Swafford: ‘So let me say something a LITTLE LOUDER for people who’s trying to say people need not to comment on the little 4 yr old they found in Jessica’s trunk!! She was a baby bro!! That depended on her!! If you feel pressure about the things people are saying maybe you should talk to MY GOD!!! It’s the actions that were taken after that baby died!! She wasn’t TRASH, SHE WAS A CHILD!!! PERIOD!! We all have a choice in life and Jessica made her choice so I have ABSOLUTELY NO SYMPATHY FOR HER!! THAT LITTLE GIRL WAS SO VERY SWEET AND Deserved MORE THAN A F…… TRUNK FOR DAYS!! WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?? I PRAY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED BUT RIGHTS RIGHT AND WRONGS WRONG.’

Motes remains held with no bond at Hall County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating, along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.