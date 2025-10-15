Jeremie Northcross, St Louis, Missouri man shoots girlfriend, Trinity Staten, dead after getting into ride-share vehicle moments after couple getting into argument at gas station.

A St Louis, Missouri man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend as she entered a ride-share vehicle in the city’s north side, early Tuesday morning.

Trinity Staten, of Normandy, was shot in the area of North Broadway and East Clarence in north St. Louis while getting into the car just before 2:30 a.m. She was declared dead shortly after the app driver transporting her to hospital.

Argument between St Louis boyfriend and girlfriend turns deadly

Arrested in the woman’s slaying was 31-year-old Jeremie Northcross, the victim’s boyfriend, firstalert4 reported.

During investigations, St Louis police said they found a gun in Northcross’ vehicle and that he admitted to shooting at a vehicle earlier that morning.

According to KSDK, the shooting started as a result of an argument at a Mobil gas station between the victim and her boyfriend, leading to the woman then ordering a Lyft ride and the man then firing at his girlfriend as she entered the arriving vehicle.

The shooting led to the app driver remarking on the dangers of driving and being vigilant in what areas he drives along with who he picks up.

Victim of domestic violence

‘We all want to get home to our families. It could have just as easily been a driver or a passenger,’ ride-share driver Doug Merry told the outlet.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Northcross with first degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the fatal shooting.

Detectives believe the attack was domestic-related, though the specific motive has not been released.

The Homicide Division continues to investigate the case and is urging anyone with additional information to contact detectives directly at 314-444-5371.