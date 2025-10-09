Ohio woman breaks into man’s home and cuts his testicle as she...

Jeanita Hopings, Toledo, Ohio woman breaks into man’s home and uses device to cut his testicle leaving his scrotum exposed as police seek to arrest the wanted woman who has since posted on her Facebook wall amid cheers from her followers.

Ohio authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a 45-year-old Toledo area woman after she broke into a man’s home and cut his testicle, leaving it ‘clearly exposed.’

Jeanita Hopings, 45, is wanted for allegedly kicking down the door of the victim, whom she is alleged to have known on October 7 and attacking the man, WTVG reported.

Leading into the assault, the victim told of hearing commotion following the woman’s breakthrough as the victim ran downstairs without any clothes. With Hopings having broken in, the 45-year-old is alleged to have cut the man’s scrotum with an ‘unknown instrument,’ police said.

A case of scorned woman seeking lover’s revenge?

The grisly wound was deep enough that his testicle was ‘clearly exposed as a result of the laceration,’ according to the arrest affidavit.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Hopings has been charged with felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Police issued a warrant for her arrest on Wednesday.

Not immediately clear is how the man came to be targeted and the nature of the dynamic between the victim and suspect who continues to remain at large.

A regards of Jeanita’s Facebook wall featuring a dolled up image of the woman in make up and beaming on October 7 appeared to show no shortage of support and followers commenting on her wall.

Wrote one, ‘slice and dice.’

Wrote another, ‘Love you friend, (with a heart emoji) I’m a phone call away.’

While another wrote, ‘My Beautiful Niece!’