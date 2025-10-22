: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ex boyfriend at large after killing Clinton, Mississippi woman

Jasmine Singleton, Clinton, Mississippi woman shot dead by her ex boyfriend, Carlton Mack at her home as wanted man’s vehicle is found abandoned in Jackson and wanted man continues to remain at large.

A Mississippi man accused of killing his former girlfriend continues to remain at large after the victim’s body was found at her Clinton area residence on Monday.

Jasmine Singleton, 45, was fatally shot inside her home on Cedar Hill Drive in Clinton, Mississippi on Monday, October 20. The woman was found deceased on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds, WAPT reported.

Police say her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Carlton D. Mack, is the main suspect.

Wanted boyfriend had history of prior domestic violence arrests

Witnesses reported hearing gunshot and observing a gold Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the scene, later found abandoned in Jackson.

Mack, who has a history of domestic violence arrests, is currently wanted by police.

Authorities are asking the public for information to help locate him. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.