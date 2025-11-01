Destiny Harrison and Daniel Monzon, Lynwood parents and grandmother Ana Zarceno-Carcamo charged with murder of 8 year old boy, Isaiah H found dead in freezer. Cause of death yet to be determined.

The parents and grandmother of an 8 year old boy previously reported to be 7 years old, found dead in a Lynwood apartment freezer in California have been charged with the killing and torturing of the infant according to Los Angeles prosecutors.

Destiny Luckie Harrison, 25, the boy’s mother, and Daniel Alberto Monzon, 25, the eight year old’s father along with the 8 year old’s paternal grandmother Ana Zarceno-Carcamo, 45, faced charges of murder, torture, and willful cruelty to a child. All three were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Authorities identified the boy as Isaiah H.

Lynwood boy subjected to ongoing torture and abuse

Notice of the 8 year old’s death came after deputies were called to the Lynwood apartment in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue to conduct a welfare check Tuesday evening, following a request by an unidentified resident, CBS News reported.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics also responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene. Details of how the child died were pending the results of an autopsy.

The boy’s mother, father, and grandmother were all detained at the scene. Three other children, 16 years old, 14 years old, and 9 months old, at the scene were taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Stated a Friday release by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, ‘The horrific abuse that Isaiah endured is made even worse by the fact that, as alleged, it was at the hands of the people who were meant to love and protect him.



Betrayed by those who were supposed to protect him

‘Our office is committed to ensuring that those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions and that justice will be secured for Isaiah.’

The release surmised the infant victim being eight years old at the time of his death on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was allegedly abused by his mother, father and paternal grandmother over a long period of time. The boy succumbed to his injuries early on Oct. 24 and his body was found days later in a cooler filled with ice.

All three charged with murder in the child’s death are being held on $2 million bail, deputies said. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said there were no prior calls to the apartment where the child was found dead.

Lynwood neighbors stunned

News of the boy’s death, dumbfounded neighbors, with Christian Torres telling NBC4 that nothing appeared to be wrong and that the family lived on the first floor.

The neighbor said he often saw the mother walking the dog and sometimes saying ‘hi’. Adding, ‘nothing appeared out of the ordinary.’

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.