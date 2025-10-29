Marlene Edward & Kim Aime attack married couple during drugs & tequila bender in road rage incident after nearly colliding. As victims were told, ‘you deserve this.’

Two Florida women on a drink and drugs bender are alleged to have assaulted a married couple with a tequila bottle along with attempting to enter their vehicle during a violent road rage incident just outside of Miami on Sunday afternoon.

It was while Marlene Edward, 25, and Kim Aime, 26, going on their amazing alcohol and drug fueled bender that their ‘careening’ vehicle almost crashing into the couple’s car.

When both vehicles stopped near Northeast 167th Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue, Aime and Edward, 25, allegedly initiated an attack with both women attempting to make their way into the married couple’s car.

Florida women proceeded to attack couple with closed fists and Patron tequila bottle

According to an arrest affidavit cited by CBS News the wife was struck with a closed fist along with being hit with a bottle of Patron tequila as she lay on the ground.

When the husband intervened, Aime allegedly punched him multiple times while Edward reportedly hit him in the face with the tequila bottle.

Yes kids, you know where this is all heading…

The victims sustained various injuries, including a laceration to the wife’s lip, visible swelling, and ‘knots visible on the back of his head’ for the husband.

During a search of the suspects’ vehicle following their arrest at a nearby 7-Eleven, authorities reportedly found over 34 grams of cannabis and 3 grams of suspected cocaine, in addition to two debit cards not belonging to either suspect.

Kim Aime following her arrest was charged with burglary—assault or battery, two counts of battery, resisting an officer without violence, and drug charges.

Marlene Edward was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm, burglary with assault or battery, and drug charges according to the Tampa Free Press.

The wife, who spoke in bond court on Monday, claimed Aime ‘initiated everything’ and that the attackers ‘could have killed me and my husband, ‘ while also adding that at one point Aime announcing, ‘You deserve this.’

Both Aime and Edward remain held at Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation without bond.