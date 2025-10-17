Donna, Texas murder-suicide: Saul Esquivel shoots & kills estranged wife, Nubia Bravo outside Neni’s Daycare where she worked before taking his own life.

A female director of a Texas daycare has died after she was shot and killed by her estranged husband at the facility which she worked at and ran, Wednesday afternoon.

Saul Esquivel, 41, forced his way into Neni’s Daycare, located at 1200 block of Stites Road, Donna, Texas before ambushing his estranged wife, Nubia Bravo, 26, and fatally shooting her before then using the murder weapon on himself.

Donna, Texas murder-suicide an act of domestic violence

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Eddie Guerra speaking to media described the tragedy as an apparent act of domestic violence.

According to officials, Bravo was working at the daycare when her estranged husband arrived unannounced at the location shortly before 3 p.m. The two had reportedly been separated after Esquivel was caught having an affair, KRGV reported.

Sheriff Guerra stated at the time of Esquivel forcing his way into the daycare, there were five children inside. Bravo reportedly led him away from the children to prevent harm, before attempting to run out the back door.

Esquivel followed her outside, shot her, and then laid next to her before taking his own life. By the time officers with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office had arrived both victim and the suspect were deceased, Sheriff Geurra told press.

None of the children were physically harmed, though officials believe they may have heard the gunshots. The children have since been released into the care of relatives.

The dangers of abusive and or unsafe situations or relationships

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the department’s crime victims unit is providing assistance to daycare staff, and the children at the daycare and their families.

‘This tragic incident is a painful reminder of how dangerous domestic violence situations can be,’ Guerra said. ‘If you are in an abusive or unsafe situation, please reach out for help. There are available resources and people ready to help.’

Donna is a roughly 240-mile drive south from San Antonio.

Authorities continue to investigate.