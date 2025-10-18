Parkland, Washington state crash: Donald Wayne Rownan runs red light killing Paola Parbol Arredondo after wanted parolee refusing to pull over for cops. Career criminal had previous 36 arrests.

A Washington state man who allegedly killed a college student during a high-speed police chase in Parkland on Wednesday has blamed cops for the woman’s death, saying they ‘could have not chased me.’

Donald Wayne Rownan, 47, a career criminal who had recently been released from jail and was now wanted on a warrant for repeated parole violations, declined overtures to pull over according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Career criminal with 36 prior arrests and open warrant for arrest refused to pull over

Rownan fearing returning to jail, sought to avoid arrest when he attempted to speed away, leading to a high speed chase for the felon.

Rowman driving his Chrysler 300 through a red light, slammed into a Toyota Corolla that was sitting in the intersection, killing the vehicle’s occupant, 20-year-old Paola Parbol Arredondo.

The suspect stepped out of his wrecked car and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

‘This all happened within 20 to 30 seconds,’ a sheriff’s office spokesperson told KOMO. ‘We were not able to control what that suspect did, the reckless decisions they made, and choosing to blow through the light.’

The outlet reported that Rownan told Washington State Patrol that he ran from police because he had repeatedly violated the terms of his Community Custody supervision and he was afraid of going back to prison.

Career felon blames cops for high speed chase leading to 20 year old woman’s death

Rownan confessed to driving upwards of 75 to 80 miles per hour at the peak of the chase. He also allegedly did not express much remorse for his actions, placing the blame on the pursuing deputies instead.

‘You guys could have backed off too, you guys could have not chased me,’ Rownan reportedly said in rebuttal to a state trooper telling him his actions were selfish and lead to a needless death according to KING.

‘Rownan’s demeanor appeared as if he did not care and did not believe it was his fault,’ the trooper wrote in his arrest report.

The tragedy follows Rownan being released from prison in May after serving part of a sentence for a 2023 conviction related to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and identity theft, according to Washington Department of Corrections records.

Since his release from prison, Rownan has allegedly failed to report to his parole officer and three separate warrants had been issued in response to those violations. Rownan a habitual offender who had been previously arrested 36 times feared returning to prison when he decided to flee the scene, Wednesday.

Following the deadly crash, the career criminal was arrested for the 37th time and charged with murder in the second degree, vehicular homicide, failure to remain at an accident resulting in death, vehicular assault by DUI, failure to remain at an accident resulting in injury, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, escape from community custody, and reckless driving.

Stated a GoFundMe for the victim, ‘[S]he studied criminal justice and social services as well working part time at a daycare working with young children. She is a very compassionate, humble, and respectful individual who will be missed by many.’

Rownan appeared in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is currently detained in the Pierce County Jail. His bail is set at $750,000.