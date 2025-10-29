Danielle Henry, Columbus, Ohio woman charged in DoorDash driver road rage death after dragging I brahim Diakite 300-600 feet under her car and running over him after confronting her after her colliding into him at shopping parking lot.

A Columbus, Ohio woman is facing multiple charges following a road rage incident which saw her running over a DoorDash driver and dragging the man under her car, causing the app worker’s death.

Fleeing shoplifter led to collision with DoorDash driver at shopping parking lot

Danielle Henry is alleged to have gotten into a skirmish on Wednesday, October 22, with DoorDash driver, Ibrahim Diakite after a minor fender bender incident at a Westerville shopping center parking lot. Investigators said the situation quickly escalated into road rage.

At the time snafu, Henry had shoplifted and was driving a stolen car when she collided with Diakite. The DoorDash driver followed Henry out of the parking lot and proceeded to confront her, WBNS reported.

Diakite was making food deliveries for DoorDash when Henry struck the worker’s vehicle.

Witnesses reported Henry attempting to drive away only for Diakite to jump on top of the hood of her car according to Westerville Police Chief Holly Murchland.

DoorDash driver dragged 300-600 feet to his death

It was while Diakite was on the hood, that the man was eventually pulled under the vehicle and dragged between 300 and 600 feet (91 to 183 meters) before he was run over and killed.

Explained the police chief in part, ‘she did a U-turn and knocked him off of the car, and at some point we believe did run him over. He later passed away at the hospital.’

Court documents show Henry had several active warrants at the time of the crash, including charges of theft, receiving stolen property and failure to comply with police.

‘She had already had warrants out for her arrest,’ Murchland said. ‘She was obviously willing to do whatever she could to keep from being caught by the police and showed herself to be a danger to the community.’

It wasn’t until days later that the wanted woman was eventually taken into custody.

Murchland credited license plate reading technology and Columbus police for helping locate Henry.

Henry upon her arrest was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter, abc6onyourside reported.

DoorDash driver had emigrated to America in search of a better life

Henry had a criminal history spanning nearly 15 years, including convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, assault, soliciting, misdemeanor theft, and drug offenses.

‘Every memory I got is with him, we grew up together,’ explained the victim’s younger brother Mohamed, ‘it wasn’t only my brother, he was my best friend.’

Diakite along with his family had moved to Columbus from West Africa a few years ago to have a better life.

Henry is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $750,000 bond. She is due back in court next week.