Man sucker punches Aldi shopper with service dog, putting him in coma

Dandrea Johnson arrested sucker punching Aldi shopper with service dog at Lauderdale Lakes grocery store putting him in coma. Suspect claimed striking the victim in ‘self defense’ cause animal was ‘aggressive’.

Florida authorities have arrested a man accused of sucker punching another shopper outside a Lauderdale Lakes grocery store, leaving them in a coma. At the time of the assault the victim was accompanied by a service dog.

Dandrea Johnson, 45, who was wanted in connection to the October 11th assault was arrested on Wednesday, October 22 following a Crimestoppers tip.

Aldi shopper with service dog sucker punched following dispute

The arrest follows an investigation into the Oct. 11 attack outside the entrance to the Aldi grocery store at 3301 North State Road 7 just on 7.20 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson now faces a charge of felony battery causing great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement.

Leading into the assault, Johnson is alleged to have argued with the victim inside the store, possibly over the victim having a service dog inside the business, then waited outside by the doors, WSVN reported.

Surveillance video captured the moment Johnson punched the shopper in the face without warning as he exited with his dog.

The blow caused the victim to fall backward and strike his head, leaving him in a coma.

Since the attack, deputies have been looking for Johnson, even posting flyers outside of the store and offering a $5,000 reward according to WPLG.

Dandrea Johnson alleges service dog becoming aggressive

During a bond court appearance on Thursday, the defense argued that the dog had become aggressive.

Prosecutors countered, arguing, ‘there is nothing to indicate this was an act of self-defense.’

Adding, ‘Mr. Johnson left the Aldi’s first, he stayed there at the entrance. When the victim left, the victim didn’t approach him. Mr. Johnson sucker punched him, and now he’s in a coma.’

The victim, described as a father and grandfather, remains in critical condition.

Johnson remains held at the Broward County Jail on a $100,000 bond.