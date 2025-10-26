Dalton Janiczek, Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania man charged with trying to run over Plymouth Township police officer after caught speeding. Arrested man is the son of top lawyer, Lee Janiczek. The arrest is the latest in a long string of arrests.

Define wasted privilege…? The son of top lawyer in Pennsylvania has been arrested after plowing down two police officers while trying to evade arrest.

Dalton Lee Janiczek, 21, of Lower Gwynedd, was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and was arraigned on Saturday.

Son of top lawyer charged with trying to run over and kill Plymouth Township police officer

The drama unfolded at noon, Friday, October 24, when a sergeant attempted to stop Janiczek’s speeding car – only for Janiczek who was behind the wheel of his father’s Mercedes G-Wagen speeding away, driving erratically at high speeds while crossing over a concrete median, police said.

Cops tracked the G-Wagens which retail at $186,000 at a parking lot near the Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel in Plymouth Township, only for Janiczek to reverse and strike a police patrol vehicle several times.

An officer jumped out and told Janiczek to stop – with arresting documents stating the 21-year-old student accelerating directly at the officer, attempting to hit him, leading to the cop discharged his firearm.

Janiczek accelerated the vehicle again, striking the officer, causing him to fall, NBC10 reported.

But there was more to come. As the officer attempted to administer a tourniquet to a leg wound, Janiczek circled back and struck the cop three more times as he lay on the ground, before speeding off.

Lauded academic and sporting star with revolving criminal rap sheet

It was while fleeing the 21-year old struck a second Plymouth Patrol vehicle head-on, injuring a second officer, police said.

Janiczek was finally apprehended. Both injured officers were transported to hospital, with the first officer undergoing emergency surgery. Both officers are in stable conditions, WTXF-TV reported.

Janiczek a student at Loyola Marymount University lives with his parents, including his high-flying lawyer father Lee Janiczek, at their $1.4 million home in Ambler, PA.

His father is a partner at Lewis Brisbois LLC, representing corporations and insurance companies with their liability claims.

According to reports, the 21-year-old is part of the college rowing team, and previously a member of La Salle College High School’s crew team for four years.

The seasoned athlete was named captain senior year, winning multiple sporting awards according to the dailymail.

Despite his sporting and academic successes, Janiczek at only age 21 has wracked up a lengthy rap sheet, including 11 criminal charges since 2023.

Nearly all of his arrests are connected to reckless driving, including speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, misusing plate cards, careless driving, driving without a license, and parking illegally.

Nine of his most recent charges have occurred since June 2025, during three different traffic stops.

The top lawyer’s son’s ‘misadventure’ is the latest run-in with the law and the gilded student’s serious to date – as Janiczek now stands accused of attempted murder of a Plymouth Township police officer.

In his mugshot, the student is seen bleary-eyed with a smile on his face.

Janiczek during his arraignment was denied bail and is set to appear at a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4.