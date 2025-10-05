Courjanae White shot dead in North Lawndale, Chicago shooting as 26 year old man also shot remains in critical condition. No suspects or arrests. No known motive.

One woman is dead and a man is critically injured following a shooting in Chicago‘s North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of W. Roosevelt around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found paramedics treating an unresponsive 22-year-old woman who was on the ground and a 26-year-old man was wounded in an ambulance.

The 22-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

North Lawndale slaying of 22-year-old woman leaves community mourning

The fatal victim has since been identified as Courjanae Unique White, (also spelt as Courganae White) also going by the name of ‘Ta’nae‘ or ‘Ja’nae‘ on social media where well wishers mourned her ‘senseless’ shooting death.

Posted Denise Byrd Allen, ‘Naw yall aint never just killed my niece praying for my brother Q ball and my sister me me.’

Many of the commentators condemned the degree of gun violence in the community and ‘black on black’ crime.

The 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. No known motive what led up to the shooting was immediately known.