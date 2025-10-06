: About author bio at bottom of article.

Claire Denise Ihfe, belligerent repeat drunk arrested for assaulting cop after causing Texas highway accident. DUI driver has had series of public intoxication arrests.

A female drunk driver faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence along for assaulting a deputy officer after causing a major accident along a Texas highway last week.

Officers with the Harris County District responded to reports of a crash at the 5100 block of N. Sam Houston Tollway W on October 2 where they came upon the visage of a ‘visibly’ drunk and ‘belligerent’ drunk driver.

Texas woman repeat public drunk

Claire Denise Ihfe, 20, according to an arrest report ‘displayed multiple signs of intoxication.’

The errant driver was transported to a local hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

But there was more to come.

During the course of the investigation at the hospital, Ihfe became belligerent and combative, ultimately kicking a deputy, causing him pain, KWTX reported citing on field constable, Mark Herman.

A search warrant was obtained, and a specimen of her blood was collected for analysis.

Ihfe was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Driving While Intoxicated and Assault on a Peace Officer.

Her total bond was set at $7,600.

The episode comes mere months after Ihfe was arrested for public intoxication in Wharton County, Texas on March 19th.

That arrest follows a previous arrest for public intoxication in Denton County, Texas in December, 2023.