Cheyenne Sears, Indiana woman killed in freak accident when car she was passenger in was struck by flying deer struck by another vehicle moments earlier in Morgan County. Victim had just given birth to twins 5 days earlier.

An Indiana mother was killed when the car she was traveling in struck a deer that had been hit by another vehicle. The freak accident comes just days after the new mom giving birth to twins.

Cheyenne Sears, 25, was riding southbound on State Road 67 near Paragon, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis, Saturday when a Pontiac vehicle travelling northbound collided with the deer.

Indiana new mom had only just given birth to twins 5 days prior to freak accident

The animal was launched into the southbound roadway, striking the windshield of the Chevy Blazer car Sears was a passenger in, killing her according to a release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sears who married her husband, Coty, 26, in December 2023, gave birth to twins – a boy and a girl – only five days before the tragic accident according to WXIN.

According to the outlet, Sears was airlifted to a hospital following injuries sustained in the crash, while a juvenile passenger sitting in the back was also taken for medical treatment. There were no injuries reported in the vehicle that initially struck the deer.

Shared grieving husband, Coty on Facebook: ‘To my beloved Cheyenne Sears, as many of you have heard or seen, Cheyenne and Teri and Ava were in a car accident last night involving a deer and unfortunately my beloved Cheyenne lost her life.

‘The hurt is so unreal right now, the confusion I wasn’t supposed to do this alone, our babies needed you, I needed [you]. I don’t know what to say, I wish I could’ve held you closer yesterday. Hug everyone up there for me and I will take great care of our babies. I love you so much Cheyenne.’

Indiana new mom remembered

Sears was identified as the Assistant Director of Health Services at The Springs of Mooresville, a senior community.

‘We are deeply saddened to share that Cheyenne Sears, our Assistant Director of Health Services at The Springs of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly last night,’ read a statement from her employer, Trilogy Health services.

‘Cheyenne was a beloved part of our community whose warmth and dedication touched the lives of many residents and families. Her energy, positivity and love for her residents, teammates and community were unmatched. Her commitment to creating meaningful experiences and caring for others will be remembered always.’

Zach Nash, her brother, said his heart ‘is just crushed,‘ writing: ‘My sweet innocent sister. God couldn’t have made a more perfect person.’

‘My family is just absolutely shattered I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has reached out to my family, I know my sister touched a lot of people’s lives, and she was loved and just adored by everyone she came across,’ he added.

A fundraiser run by the Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation was set up to support her family, her husband, and her newborn twins. As of Monday evening over $46K had been raised.