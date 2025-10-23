Chelsea Spillers, Alvarado, Texas high school teacher murdered by husband 2 days after domestic incident at home. Brandon Ashley arrested some 100 miles away possibly experiencing mental health crises.

A Texas man has been arrested two days after the body of his teacher wife was found at their Alvarado area home over the weekend.

Chelsea Spillers, 33, a ‘beloved’ teacher at Alvarado High School who taught biology and chemistry according to police died of blunt force trauma on Saturday, October 19. Her husband, Brandon Ashley, was arrested on Monday, more than 100 miles away in Grimes County, southeast Texas, on a murder warrant.

Wanted Alvarado husband found some 100 miles away experiencing mental health crises

Notice of the science teacher’s death came after cops conducting a welfare check at the residence.

Grimes County authorities received reports on Sunday of a shirtless man, who seemed to be having a mental health episode, walking on private property, some two and half hours away from the crime scene, the sheriff’s office said in their statement.

He was also seen knocking on several neighbors’ doors asking for a shirt on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The husband allegedly made statements that he was avoiding a highway because it had ‘too many cops,’ according to the sheriff’s office. Ashley went on to be arrested Monday morning after a revolver was found near his persons.

The slaying comes just days after Alvarado police were called to the couple’s home for a domestic disturbance on Thursday night, WFAA reports.

Ashley spent the night in jail before being released on bond the next day.

Alvarado couple had 11 year old son

Alvarado ISD released a statement on Sunday regarding Spillers’ death.

‘We were saddened to hear of the tragic passing of a beloved Alvarado High School educator, Chelsea Spillers, on Saturday. She was a dedicated educator who loved her scholars and Alvarado ISD team. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and our entire Alvarado ISD family,” school officials said in a statement to the Alvarado ISD families.’

The couple shared an 11-year-old son, who is now staying with relatives.

Authorities say Brandon Ashley remains in the Grimes County Jail, awaiting extradition to Johnson County. Authorities also said the investigation remains active.