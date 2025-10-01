Charalambos Theologou aka Bobby the Greek underground gang leader dead in targeted hit along with two members of his syndicate, ‘Chomedey Greeks,’ outside a Laval, Quebec, Starbucks.

A shooting near a Starbucks at a busy strip mall in Laval, Quebec in Canada has led to the an underworld figure, being fatally shot along with two members of his gang being injured.

Charalambos Theologou, a notorious gang leader in the Montreal area also known as Bobby the Greek was killed following the brazen daylight shooting involving a ‘machine gun’ outside the crowded store, Wednesday morning just on 10.30 a.m in an ‘organized hit’. Local media stated the victim leading an underground violent criminal ‘extortion’ organization by the name of the ‘Chomedey Greeks.’

Two other members of the underworld figure leader’s gang were injured during the shooting and were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Theologou, 40, was known for his involvement in cocaine and heroin distribution, extortion, and suspected connections to multiple arson incidents in Laval businesses. He acted as a broker for criminal organizations, ordering arsons, shootings, and assassinations.

Quebec City, Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière stated the shooting was a targeted strike linked to organized crime, and reassured the public that there was no indication of ‘innocent victims’ being harmed.

‘This has all the hallmarks of a planned attack,’ Lafrenière said, noting the incident bore similarities to other organized crime-related hits in the province.

Theologou, 40, had a lengthy criminal history that included convictions for conspiracy, weapons offenses, and drug trafficking. He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2007 for conspiracy and aggravated assault, followed by a five-year prison term in 2010 for drug trafficking shortly after his release.

Investigative reports have also linked him to an extortion ring operating in Laval, reinforcing his reputation as a key figure in Montreal-area organized crime.

To date no arrests have been made, with the shooter(s) fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released information on possible suspects. It is thought that a rival crime syndicate signed off on the targeted hit.

Lafrenière says Quebec authorities are working hard to crack down on organized crime in the province.

Authorities continue to investigate.