Brandie Covington, Rockledge, Florida mom threatens to blow up daughter’s school over ‘stupid’ lunch policy only for cops to arrest her on destructive devise charges.

A Florida mother aggrieved with her daughter’s school lunch policy was arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘blow the school up’ along with ‘burn the school down.’

Brandie Christine Covington, 40 of Rockledge, Brevard County is alleged to have become upset after learning her teen daughter’s boyfriend hadn’t receive his school supplied lunch due to a lack of funds in his account.

The incensed parent called Rockledge High School around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, to say she was going to arrive at the school to blow it up.

Mom upset over school lunch policy threatens to ‘blow up’ Rockledge school

The cafeteria employee who answered the phone tried to explain to Covington what the process is when a student is low on funds, only for Covington to cut her off, shouting, Florida Today reported.

The employee tried to ‘calm the situation,’ only for Covington to allege she would ‘burn the school down’ and come to the school to ‘blow that f— school up.’

The incensed parent then called the school vice principal, who tried to explain that they were unable to discuss the situation with her on account of her not being he student boyfriend’s guardian. Once again, the school’s explanations were only met with more cursing and screaming. Covington allegedly threatened to burn down the school again before hanging up.

Yes kids, you know where this sh*t is going…

Both phone calls were reported to the resource officer at the school, who then notified police who arrived to Covington’s home shortly after

Rockledge mom denies ever threatening school

‘Covington threatened her with ‘burning the school down,” read court documents, with the suspect allegedly soon after adding, ‘I’ll be over there to blow that f— school up.’

Covington said she was ‘pissed’ in part cause she called the school the week before with the mom alleging an employee telling her they would get back to her, only to never get back.

Covington while admitting reaching out to the school allegedly denied making any threats against the facility or staff. Only to later be told her calls had been recorded.

Covington was arrested and charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device and booked in the Brevard County Jail later that day. She was released on Thursday on a $75,000 bond according to WKMG.

In Florida, threatening to discharge a destructive device is a second-degree felony and could carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and as much as $10,000 in fines.