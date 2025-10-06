Stacy Wheeler Cobb, Georgia babysitter charged in the mauling death of 2-year-old boy, Kaimir Jones after leaving infant unattended to take a nap only to be killed by her Rottweiler dogs.

A Georgia babysitter faces murder charges after her Rottweilers mauled to death a two year old boy after leaving the toddler unattended while she took a ‘two hour’ nap.

Stacy Wheeler Cobb, 48, was booked for the death of Kaimir Jones on Saturday by the Valdosta Police Department in Lowndes County. The babysitter was booked with second degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree, according to county jail records.

2 year old Georgia boy mauled to death by unlicensed daycare owner’s Rottweiler dogs

‘This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred, but because of negligence on this offender’s behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child,’ said Leslie Manahan, chief of the Valdosta Police Department in a Facebook release.

Notice of the tragedy came after police, firefighters and South Georgia Medical Services responded to a dog attack on the 3800 block of Pecan Drive in Valdosta on October 4.

There, they found the infant dead in the backyard of an unlicensed daycare ran by Cobb. He had been mauled to death by her rottweilers according to KBTX.

That morning, Kaimir’s mother, Adrianna Jones, dropped off her son at Cobb’s home before going to work. In a fundraiser created by Adrianna following her son’s death, the parent said that Cobb’s daycare came ‘highly recommended.’

While Cobb was meant to be watching Kaimir, she went to take a nap and left the little boy unattended for at least two hours, according to investigators.

In that window of time, Kaimir managed to make his way into the backyard of the house and open the kennel for two large rottweiler dogs, leading to the animals proceeding to attack the child.

The boy died at the scene.

2-year-old boy’s mom was unaware that daycare was unlicensed nor aware that owner kept Rottweiler dogs

During police questioning, Cobb said she had taken a nap and had believed Kaimir to also be taking a nap.

On her gofundme page, Adrianna said she was unaware that Cobb owned the rottweilers. She also said she knew something was wrong after Cobb, who usually communicated throughout the day, didn’t respond to her messages for around three hours.

Concerned, the mother rushed over only to find authorities already at the babysitter’s house.

‘They were already inside taking pictures and so forth,’ Adrianna wrote on the fundraising page.

‘This was a heartbreaking, devastating and traumatizing scene that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I found my baby like this.’

Cobb was arrested on site and taken to the Lowndes County Jail. Animal custody officers also took the two rottweilers involved in the attack as well as a third dog that was in the home.

DogsBite.org, a nonprofit that tracks dog attacks, recorded 63 dog bite fatalities in 2023. Children made up 24 percent of those victims.