Winchester Kentucky murder-suicide: Ava Brantley shot dead by ex boyfriend, Tyler Snowden before man turning weapon on himself. Tragedy comes one day after victim filed order of protection along with suspect having previous domestic violence episode with a previous girlfriend.

A Kentucky woman was shot and killed at the hands of her former boyfriend just one day after filing for an order of protection against the shooter.

Tyler Snowden, 38, of Irvine, KY is alleged to have broken into the Winchester home of Ava Brantley, 35, just on 5 a. m, Friday, Oct. 17, at the 100 block of Westside Drive.

Suspect shooter had prior history of domestic violence with a previous girlfriend

Winchester police investigating the scene following reports of gunfire came across the bodies of Snowden who allegedly shot Brantley then himself in a suspected murder-suicide.

A search of the immediate vicinity led to the discovery of the suspect’s parked car close to the victim’s home. A search of the shooter’s home led to the recovery of a suicide note, FOX56 reported.

Court records reveal this wasn’t Snowden’s first domestic violence incident. Last September, police arrested Snowden after witnesses said he tried to run over a previous girlfriend. In an arrest citation, an officer wrote that the ‘victim stated she was struck by the truck, and was scared and thought Tyler was going to kill her, because he has told her he would previously,’ LEX18 reported.

Snowden was charged with assault under extreme emotional disturbance and wanton endangerment, to which he pleaded guilty. Last month, he was sentenced to seven years in prison but was granted diversion for two years.

Suspect as part of his previous plea terms had been mandated into program

Under the diversion terms, Snowden wasn’t allowed to access firearms, was subject to random drug testing and anger management counseling, and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

It remained unclear if Tyler’s new girlfriend had been aware of her new love interest’s volatile dating past. Just one month into Tyler’s mandated program, another dispute with a new love interest, would this time prove fatal.

Both bodies were taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy, and the investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.

A GoFundme to assist with the victim’s funeral and burial costs can be found here.