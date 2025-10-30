August Marriott, San Diego, California area man trashes Santee hair salon over late appointment hysteria only to now face 6 years jail in sentencing over previous strike conviction.

Shampoo, rage and repeat… A California man captured on viral video terrorizing staff at a Santee hair salon earlier this year now faces six years jail.

August Marriott, 28, was seen in a widely-circulated video berating employees and throwing shampoo bottles inside a Great Clips salon in Santee on Jan. 29.

The outburst follows the man arriving late and missing a hair appointment at the San Diego area outlet. Despite efforts to appease the ‘client’, Marriott proceeds to scream profanities at staff, while knocking hair product bottles and vandalizing the site. The episode led to one employee left with minor injuries, NBC San Diego reported.

Workers at Great Clips on Mission Gorge Road called SDSO but Marriott drove away before deputies arrived. Authorities later tracked him down with help from the public.

Jessica Schirmer, a stylist at the salon, captured video footage of Marriott’s tantrum and told NBC 7 that she ‘just didn’t know how he was going to act.’

‘I’m pretty shaken up because we didn’t know if he had anything in his pockets, you know, weapon, knife,’ she told the outlet.

‘You don’t know how someone’s going to act when they just kind of snap like that.’

In February, Marriott was arrested in Chula Vista and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and violation of parole.

Repeat bad behavior

According to KFMB-TV, Marriott was on parole for a 2023 conviction stemming from another assault on workers and patrons at an area Jack in the Box after he couldn’t pay for his meal.

Marriott initially bailed out of jail, but was arrested in Florida after failing to show up in court for his arraignment. The no show led to a warrant for his arrest issued according to law enforcement.

Marriott following his most recent court appearance pleaded guilty to assault along with admitting to having a prior strike conviction according to the San Diego district attorney’s office.

According to online records, Marriot had also gone by the names Cooper Hill and Juan Martinez.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 where he now faces six years jail.