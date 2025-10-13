Atlanta Burger King worker shot in the chest over wrong food order as 2 females sought over drive thru verbal altercation escalating into gun violence. No arrests.

A botched food order led to an Atlanta Burger King worker being shot in the chest as Georgia police now seek to identify and bring two women into custody.

Matters came to the fore, Friday night, just on 8 p.m, following reports of gunfire at an East Atlanta Burger King outlet located at 1130 Moreland Ave. SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 35-year-old gunshot victim with wounds to the chest.

What’s a hamburger worth?

The victim described as a female fast food worker is expected to survive, according to 11Alive News. Police said the victim was breathing, conscious, and alert when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators believe a verbal argument over a ‘botched’ food order involving two female customers at the drive thru escalated when the unidentified suspects entered the fast food franchise and proceeded to spit at workers and throw items in their direction. At one point one of the two women leaned forward over the counter and took at a handgun and fired at a worker. The two women then fled the scene.

The worker is expected to survive their ordeal and is now recovering according to 11 Alive.

Police are looking for anyone who can identify the two women. Those who give a tip that leads to an arrest and indictment are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, filing an online report, downloading the P3 app or texting “CSGA” and the tip to 738477.