Ashley Karschnick, Fond du Lac daycare worker at the Lily Pad Day Care in Wisconsin accused of slamming 3 month old girl in her care against crib, fracturing her arm leading to her being charged with physical abuse of child.

A Fond du Lac daycare worker in Wisconsin is alleged to have slammed a 3-month-old child onto a crib, breaking the infant’s arm, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Ashley Karschnick, 32, a caretaker working at Lily Pad Day Care, in Fond Du Lac was arrested a week after the girl being taken to hospital on October 13th after suffering a fractured arm according to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Video showed Fond du Lac daycare worker increasingly getting agitated with crying child

In the aftermath of multiple interviews and an ‘extensive’ review of surveillance footage at the daycare, Karschnick, was charged with one count of physical abuse of a child, FOX11 reported.

During a court appearance Thursday, a $2,500 cash bond was set, including a condition she has no contact with children under age 12, except for her own. A formal initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, court records show.

Authorities say the injury was discovered after the baby was picked up from a day care on 4th Street. She was evaluated at a Fond du Lac hospital and then transferred to Milwaukee for specialized care.

Investigators over the course of the week interviewed co-workers at the daycare along with reviewing surveillance tape.

In one reviewed video, Karschnick appears to get frustrated coping with the child’s crying.

Fond du Lac daycare worker denied hurting 3 month old girl

Stated the criminal complaint: ‘Ashley picks up Victim 1 by the torso. Both Victim 1 arms are in a humerus down position and forearm up position. They appear to move equally. Victim 1 is still screaming. Ashley takes Victim 1 over to the crib and slams her down into the crib in a fast motion.

It did not appear that Ashley slammed Victim 1 down as hard as she could, but it was with enough force where you can see the side of the crib rock side to side and you can hear thump from the impact on the mattress.

Victim 1 going into the crib is blocked by the wall but we see Ashley bending over and reaching her arms down quickly as if she were slamming Victim 1 down in the crib. Victim 1 is screaming.’

Karschnick denied hurting the child in an interview with police.

Noted the criminal complaint, ‘Ashley denied putting Victim 1 in the crib more forceful than normal and said that the crib was on wheels and she hit the crib with her hip.’

Detectives noted that the baby’s left arm was limp and not being used normally from this point on in the video, and she was screaming very loudly according to WBAY.

According to medical records from Children’s Wisconsin, the baby suffered a ‘minimal displaced spiral fracture of the mid left humeral diaphysis,’ and the doctor concluded that it was consistent with child physical abuse.

The daycare stated that it was fully cooperating with the investigation since it began.

Police ask anyone with further information on the case to call Detective Chris Deering at (920) 322-3723, [email protected], or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.