School employee dies after 14-year-old student kicked her in the chest

Amy Morrell, Rhode Island native who worked as staff member at Meadowridge Academy, in Swansea, Massachusetts, dies from injuries received after 14-year-old student kicked her in the chest at r esidential therapeutic school.

A school staff member in Swansea, Massachusetts has died after succumbing to injuries received after she was assaulted by a 14-year-old student at a residential therapeutic school for youths and young adults.

Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, Rhode Island, was kicked in the chest by the teen while trying to restrain her just before 7 p.m, Wednesday night at Meadowridge Academy, officials said.

Tragedy at Meadowridge Academy

Morrell collapsed to the floor, and staff immediately began CPR and called 911. Emergency medical services transported Morrell to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

The teen was allegedly trying to leave a dorm building without permission, officials said according to WCVB.

The teen was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s office. She was arraigned in Fall River Juvenile Court on Thursday morning.

Read a description of the services the school provides: Meadowridge Academy is a therapeutic residential school providing comprehensive treatment to youth and young adults with mental health issues, behavioral difficulties, and complex trauma histories.

We use the evidence-based treatment model, Attachment, Regulation, and Competency (ARC), to help students build positive relationships and self-regulation skills, and transform their individual interests into sources of strengths, resiliency, and success. Our students attend school on campus, year-round, and have a full day of academic and vocational training.

Devoted staff member killed by one of her students

‘It’s a horrible accident. You get in a horrible fight, you don’t think you’re going to hit someone and they’re going to die right there — especially if you’re a kid. So, that child’s life is probably ruined. Her life is gone. It’s just a tragic situation,’ family friend Andrew Ferruche said.

Offered another friend, Mel Lynch, ‘She loved those girls,’ adding, ‘she was the most patient, kindest person.’

Tina Lombardi, another friend, described Morrell as ‘a great mother, grandmother, and above all, a great friend’ in a post shared on Facebook.

Adding, ‘I love you and can’t believe your life has been cut short. You will always be a big part of my life.’

Read a statement from Meadowridge Academy:

“The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Swansea is a town in southeastern Massachusetts, about 50 miles from Boston.

The investigation remains ongoing.