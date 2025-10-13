Amare Ramey shoots & kills Amya Finney pregnant Nashville teen girlfriend while on the phone with her mother. No prior domestic violence.

A 20 year old man is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant teen girlfriend at her Nashville, Tennessee home.

Amare Ramey is reported to have shot and killed Amya Finney, 17, Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

At the time of the shooting, Finney’s mother said her daughter had called her asking to be picked up when she heard an argument with Ramey before the call abruptly ending. Detectives said a hang-up 911 call also alerted first responders, FOX17 reported.

No prior domestic violence

Responding officers found Finney in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at her residence in the 700 block of Bixler Avenue just on 11.30 a.m. Despite rushing her to Skyline Medical Center, the teen was soon declared dead.

According to MNPD, Ramey turned himself in at the North Precinct and admitted to being present and handling the gun when it went off. Officers say Ramey informed police that Finny was two months pregnant with his child. Officers say there was no documented history of domestic violence between the two.

Following his arrest, the boyfriend was charged with two counts of criminal homicide according to MNPD.

Ramey remains held on a $1 million bond.

Court records show Ramey previously arrested in March 2024 on multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, carjacking, and aggravated assault. He was sentenced this past June to four years of supervised probation.

Posted Monica Ramey on Facebook, ‘I lost my 17yr old grand baby yesterday killed by boyfriend Amya Finney I love u.’