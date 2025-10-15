Christine Murray, Chesapeake, Virginia grandmother stabbed to death by her 15 year old grandson. No known motive.

A Virginia teen boy has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 63-year-old grandmother, Tuesday, Chesapeake, police announced on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of South Lake Circle at 4:27 p.m where they found 63-year-old Christine Murray dead at the scene. Police took Murray’s 15-year-old grandson into custody, and charged the boy with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of his grandmother.

The Chesapeake Police Department in a release stressed there was no threat to the public.

Slaying of 63-year-old Chesapeake grandmother leaves community stunned

A neighbor detailed the impact the homicide had on the community.

‘This morning at the bus stop, it’s all the kids were talking about and the effect it is going to have on them that one of their classmates, one of their peers was at the point that this had to happen,’ the neighbor said according to WAVY.

Speaking to 13Newsnow, a neighbor told the outlet that she knew Murray very well and that she took care of her grandson after school before the boy’s father picking the boy up around 4.30 p.m.

The neighbor said she was ‘horrified’ to see the teen boy removed from the house in handcuffs around the usual pick up time.

Flowers sit outside the home where the incident occurred. Neighbors who struggled to understand what led up to the grandmother’s slaying said Murray was a loving person, ‘gone too soon.’