Brenda Garcia and Tania Garcia, Montgomery County, Texas sisters charged with abusing and restraining 12 year old girl for six months after girl pleaded sanctuary from her abusive uncle only to be abused by the two adult sisters. Child discovered with scars and injuries all over her body.

A 12 year old girl ‘kept in restraints’ in Texas is alleged to have endured months of abuse at the hands of two adult sisters before the girl making a daring escape to safety.

Brenda Garcia, 38, and Tania Garcia, 37, are alleged to have taken the young girl to their home in March after the girl alleging sexual abuse at the hands of her uncle according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

12 year old girl had sought sanctuary from an abusive uncle only to find herself being further abused by the sisters who ‘she trusted’

The two women who were arrested on Friday, October 3 now face charges of causing injury to a child and the unlawful restraint of another person. Tania was also charged with invasive visual recording, ABC 13 reported.

The adult sisters’ arrest follows the child escaping their residence on September 28th where the 12 year old claimed being held captive against her will, tortured and starved by the two women, KHOU reported.

Prior to arriving at the sister’s shared home in March, the 12 year old had been been staying with an uncle in Houston, because her mother lives in another country. However, the girl told detectives she was being sexually abused by the uncle and reached out to Brenda, the mother of the uncle’s friend, about staying with her.

But instead of providing her safety, the Garcias allegedly inflicted six more months of horrific abuse on the young girl. The girl began staying with Brenda in March, and court documents allege that the abuse began shortly after she moved in.

According to court documents, the girl alleges the two sisters physically and sexually abused her. The young girl allegedly told police she was beaten with belts, cords, and sticks, while she was also cut with scissors and choked with a belt according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Other alleged abuses included;

Strangled with a belt and told, “Just die already.”

Forced to strip nude, crawl on the floor and bark like a dog

Beaten with sticks, cords and a belt with a spike

Photographed naked and degraded

Bound with zip-ties to a chair and table, where they would degrade her if she urinated on herself

Starved and allowed to have only ramen noodles and water twice a day

Forced to eat things off the floor, including dirt and hair

Ongoing investigation, including into 12 year old girls uncle

After escaping Brenda’s home, the outlet reported that the girl was found with an infected gash on her head, as well as several other injuries across her body.

‘The child was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff confirmed injuries consistent with abuse and malnutrition,’ the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late last week, adding that she is ‘safe and receiving medical care and support services.’

‘This case is deeply disturbing, but it also highlights the importance of community awareness and the courage it takes to speak up,’ Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said. ‘Together, we can protect the most vulnerable among us and ensure that justice is served.’

Brenda, who denies wrongdoing, claimed during her interview with detectives that the girl had manufactured the allegations of abuse.

Local police said the investigation remains ‘active and ongoing’ but have yet to announce any further arrests tied to the case. Not immediately clear was what efforts the girl’s mother made in reaching out to her daughter and why she had lef the 12 year old behind.