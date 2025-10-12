12 year old boy comes home to empty apartment after mom &...

Erica Renee Sanders & Keven Dwayne Adams, Texas couple charged with child abandonment after mom’s 12 year old son returns home from school only to find home empty and no way to contact his mom & her boyfriend. Mom later claims uncle was suppose to pick up boy only for uncle to say he had no knowledge.

A Texas couple are accused of abandoning a 12 year old boy after the child returning home from school last week only to find his entire house empty and with no way to reach his missing parents.

According to police, the boy’s mother, Erica Renee Sanders, and her boyfriend, Keven Dwayne Adams, allegedly moved away from their Copperas Cove residence without telling the 12-year old.

A regard of the home revealed it had been removed of all furniture and household items.

Texas mom & boyfriend move out without telling 12 year old son

The child said he knew they were planning to move ‘someday,’ but had no idea it would happen that Friday, October 17.

Shocked and confused, the child went to a neighbor for help. The neighbor in turn called police, KWTX reported.

The neighbor told police that the couple had a history of kicking the boy out.

When officers reached the couple, they reportedly said the boy was ‘supposed to be picked up by his uncle.’ But when police contacted the uncle, the relative said he knew nothing about it.

During questioning, the mother denied abandoning the boy, insisting that she had merely moved into her boyfriend’s residence. The mother further stated as per her boyfriend’s wishes, the son was not welcome at his home.

The mother told police that her brother was suppose to ‘pick up’ the boy after school. The uncle in turn denied such arrangements ever being made.

Child Protective Services asked the couple for their new address — only to refuse to give it.

Investigators had to search water utility records in order to get an address for Adams’ home on 2nd Street.

Police later arrested Sanders and Adams, charging them with abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return.

Following the couple’s arrest the boy left to stay with his uncle.