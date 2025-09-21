Tiona Lasaisha Islar, San Antonio, Texas mom arrested for causing the hot car deaths of her two young children after ‘inconsistencies’ in her story.

Her story wasn’t adding up…. A San Antonio, Texas mother is accused of causing the hot car deaths of her two children after leaving them in a vehicle amid sweltering temperatures over the weekend.

Tiona Lasaisha Islar, 28, called 911 to say she found her children, Sevani Stevenson, 6, and Miyani Islar, 3, dead in a vehicle, mid afternoon on Saturday.

At around 3:00 p.m., Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at a home on Chancery Gate and Appleton Way in the Far West Side of Bexar County, near Alamo Ranch.

San Antonio, Texas authorities said mother’s ‘story wasn’t adding up’

When deputies arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on the two children until EMS arrived according to FOX San Antonio.

Islar told law enforcement that she last saw her two children in the house before lying down to sleep around 10 a.m. During questioning, deputies came to the conclusion that information Islar gave them was ‘reportedly inconsistent.’

According to Sheriff Salazar, ‘Something is not adding up about this case’.

Explained the official, ‘The initial report was for children who were left in the car but I can tell you that unfortunately, without going into too much detail, there just are some inconsistencies with the stories at present. I’m not confident enough to tell you all that’s definitely what happened.’

Following the mother’s arrest, Islar was booked with Injury to a Child SBI/Death, KATV reported.

Investigators are still working to determine how the children died and are awaiting results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on the cause and manner of death.

The whereabouts of the children’s father wasn’t immediately clear.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging neighbors who may have video between the hours of 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Chancery Gate and Appleton Way to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email [email protected].