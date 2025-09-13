Tiamoya Moore, Galveston mom shot dead by 16-year-old daughter

Tiamoya Moore aka Deshondra Moore, Galveston, Texas woman shot dead by her 16 year old daughter in domestic incident. Teen daughter now faces murder charge.

A 16-year-old Texas girl is accused of shooting and killing her own mother in Galveston, Thursday evening.

The Galveston Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Avenue Q just before 8 p.m. after a report that someone had been shot several times.

Officers arrived and found 34-year-old Tiamoya Moore also going by the name of Deshondra Moore and transported her to the UTMB emergency room, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Why did 16 year old Galveston teen girl shoot dead her own mother?

A firearm was also found, ABC13 reported, citing officials.

‘She was screaming. She was screaming. And I hear, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’ neighbor Gracela Molina told KHOU 11 after Tiamoya Moore was shot on Avenue Q near 52nd St.

Witnesses told officers that the shooter was the victim’s teen daughter, who was not at the scene and who had fled by foot, investigators said.

According to police, as officials were processing the scene, the teen returned to the home and was taken into custody without incident. The girl’s name was not released on account of the suspect being a juvenile.

Molina said she wasn’t aware of any previous issues with the family.

Tiamoya Moore described as ‘loving mother’ Another neighbor said the same thing.

‘It’s quiet. It’s calm. No problems,’ Isaul Marines told KHOU. ‘I was in the kitchen when I heard the shots, and we come out and then all the police cars.’ The mother of the victim told KHOU 11 she was home at the time of the shooting and heard the gunshots, but it was a total surprise to her. She described her daughter as a loving mother, telling the outlet that she wants to know why her granddaughter could have done something like this.

The teen upon being taken into custody was later charged with murder according to the Galveston Daily News.

She is now being held at the Jerry J. Esmond Juvenile Justice Center.

An investigation is underway.