James Anderson, Texas school teacher overdoses moments before 35 year sentencing of wife’s murder in 2023 in plea deal. Was administered naloxene but died shortly after. Husband had been out on $300K bond during trial proceedings.

A Texas school teacher accused of killing his wife suddenly died Friday from a suspected drug overdose just before he was due to be sentenced for his wife’s murder.

James Paul Anderson who was present during court deliberations was set to accept a 35 year prison sentence as part of a plea deal after fatally shooting his 34-year-old wife, Victoria, in 2023.

A man accused of killing his wife died during a court appearance today. Authorities said James Anderson was going to be sentenced to 35 years in prison as part of a deal. @AnayeliNews will have more on the story on KHOU 11 News later today.

Murder suspect administered naloxone by court bailiff

At the time, the spouse was out on a $300K bond, 10TV reported.

Shortly after arriving to the 208th District Court at the Criminal Justice Center in Houston, Anderson ‘experienced a medical emergency,’ officials said.

A bailiff administered naloxone, which is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses, before EMS got there. Anderson was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.

While naloxone was administered, it’s unclear if Anderson had taken any drugs. An autopsy will be done to find out what happened. It wasn’t clear if Anderson had a history of drug dependency.

History of domestic violence

In September 2023, Victoria called 911 and told an operator her husband was threatening to shoot her at their Kingwood-area home. The operator reported hearing a gunshot, according to investigators.

When responding cops arrived at the family home, Anderson allowed the couple’s 3-year-old son to leave the house before barricading himself inside. A standoff lasted several hours before he surrendered, with officers finding the wife’s body inside. At the time, prosecutors said they believed the child had seen his mother get killed.

Authorities said there had been previous reports of domestic issues at the residence, and Victoria filed for divorce about a month before she was killed.

James Anderson worked in the special education department at a Cleveland ISD school.