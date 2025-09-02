Kristy Harrison killed in drive by shooting at Tarrant, Alabama home.

Kristy Denise Harrison killed in drive by shooting at Tarrant, Alabama home while attending gathering hours after dispute between two women over car led to shots and threats. Victim was killed after suspect(s) returned later that evening. No arrests.

An Alabama woman was killed over Labor Day weekend following a drive by shooting leading to shots being fired in to a Tarrant area home.

The shooting happened Aug. 31 around 10 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Ford Avenue.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kristy Denise Harrison. She was 35 and lived in Birmingham, WBRC reports.

Tarrant Alabama drive by shooting leads to innocent woman killed

Tarrant’s Police Chief Wendell Major said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two other women over a vehicle earlier that day. Major says police were called to the home around 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots being fired along with threats being made, but the suspect had already left the scene and no one was hurt, WVTM reported.

Matters escalated when an un-identified individual returned later Sunday night and fired a semi-automatic into the home. Harrison was struck multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene at 10:49 p.m, AL reported.

It remained unclear if the gunshots were meant for the female involved in the dispute earlier that day.

Police say Kristy Harrison had nothing to do with the fight earlier that day that led to the drive-by shooting. Police say Harrison was visiting for a Labor Day gathering when she was shot and killed.

According to the victim’s Facebook profile, Kristy ItsJuicy Harrison, the 35 year old worked as a shift manager at McDonald’s.

No arrests have been made. It remained unclear if police had identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tarrant police at 205-849-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.