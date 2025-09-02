Sthephany Canizares Miami police officer arrested and fired after firing gun during domestic dispute with her police officer boyfriend at their home.

A Miami police officer has been arrested and fired after she shot her gun during an argument with her boyfriend over ‘inappropriate messages’ she found on his phone, according to police.

Sthephany Canizares, 27, turned herself in Friday after initially fleeing when cops arrived at the couple’s home, NBC Miami reported.

During questioning Canizares admitted firing her police issued weapon after she found the texts on her boyfriend’s phone.

Police officer boyfriend tells court he ‘never feared for his life’ during confrontation

Canizares’ boyfriend told the deputies the pair had been having ‘relationship issues’ for the past few days. When he arrived at the house on Friday, he found her outside holding the gun.

She refused to come inside when he asked, and then she fired a shot from her weapon outside, police said. Nobody was hit, authorities confirmed.

The boyfriend, who has not been identified, fled and locked himself in one of the bedrooms with his young daughter and his own gun.

Of note, the couple have a 5 month old child together.

A follow up report via CBS News stated the boyfriend also being a police officer, with the un-identified man who appeared during a court hearing via zoom saying he was never in fear of his life during Friday’s confrontation.

Hours later, Canizares called the police and turned herself in, handing over her firearm with a spent casing inside.

Canizares was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm outdoors in a residential area.

She was initially taken to a hospital after displaying ‘abnormal behavior’ before she was booked into jail on Sunday, cops said.

She bonded out on Monday and the Miami police department confirmed that she has been relieved of duty with pay pending the results of the investigation.