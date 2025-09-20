Lansing parent’s 11 year old son expelled for taking gun away from...

Savitra McClurkin, Lansing, Michigan parent of 7th grade student expelled after disarming classmate who came to school with gun only to tell adults later.

A Lansing, Michigan mother has expressed her frustration after her 11-year-old-son was expelled from school after the seventh grade student disarming a fellow student after the classmate bringing a gun to school.

‘I’m frustrated. I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do,’ Savitra McClurkin told WOWT. ‘He was expelled for doing something.’

7th grade Lansing student expelled for possession of weapon

According to McClurkin, her son is being punished for disarming and disassembling a classmate’s gun at Dwight Rich School of the Arts.

He took the gun apart and threw away the bullets, but didn’t tell an adult until later.

The mom told the outlet her son was expelled for the whole year in May, with the school punishing her son for ‘possession of a weapon’. According to the mom, the other student hasn’t spoken up about the alleged episode.

Asked why her son didn’t tell adults immediately, the mom stated, ‘her son didn’t want to implicate himself nor did he want to tell on the person who bought the firearm.’

McClurkin said she’s been trying to get in contact with the Lansing School District since the discipline being handed down, in a bid to get her son back in class, but has yet to receive a response.

Lansing School District ‘may or may not’ elect to re-instate 11 year old boy

In search of answers, the parent turned up at Thursday night’s Lansing School Board meeting.

‘He’s 11 years old. Seventh grade. Never been in trouble before,’ McClurkin said.

The mother said her son was able to disarm and disassemble the gun because of his hunting background. She said that at the moment, her son was scared and thought he was helping the other students around him.

‘It’s devastating because he’s a bright kid and all he wants to do is be a kid,’ McClurkin said.

Stated the mother, ‘they are setting up my child for failure. They’re setting him up to be a statistic.’

The parent says the school district after 180 days may or may not re-instate her 11-year-old son.

The Lansing School District has to date declined to comment on the student’s ongoing suspension.