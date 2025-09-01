Sarah Carroll, Westland, Michigan woman shot dead in murder-suicide by her ex boyfriend who’d been stalking her the last 2 months. Victim was in process of obtaining restraining order.

A 20-year-old, Westland, Michigan woman has died after her alleged ‘stalker’ ex boyfriend fatally shot her before turning the murder weapon on himself in an apparent murder suicide.

Sarah Carroll was killed at Westland Villa Apartments by her ex-boyfriend who called police to report it, before putting the gun on himself Saturday night.

20 year old Westland woman was in process of obtaining restraining order

The gun violence follows the 20-year-old being in the process of obtaining a restraining order against her ex boyfriend the victim’s mother, Jennifer Carrol told FOX2.

‘She was with Lincoln, her ex-boyfriend, for almost a year and they were having trouble,’ the grieving parent said. ‘He was stalking her for the past two months. And he came here last night, shot her, called 911, said he killed his girlfriend, and then shot himself.’

A witness told Westland Community News their son was visiting a friend at the apartment complex when Carroll confronted her ex in the parking lot. According to the witness, the man pulled out a shotgun, shot her, and then killed himself. Police have not yet confirmed those details.

The victim’s father, James Carroll said Sarah was going to Schoolcraft to be a physician’s assistant.

‘She was a Wonderful person,’ the father said. ‘She’d light up her room whenever she’d come in. She had a smile that was just brilliant and she was so smart. She was on the Dean’s List.’

Fundraiser launched for domestic violence victim

Read a GoFundme fundraiser for funeral costs in part, ‘Our hearts are shattered as we share that our beautiful Sarah Carroll was taken from us far too soon due to gun violence. Sarah was so full of life — smart, brave, strong, and with a smile that lit up every room she entered. She was only just beginning her journey, and losing her at such a young age is something no family should ever have to go through.’

As of Monday evening, $15, 385 had been raised.