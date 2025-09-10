Kentucky mom leaves 2 kids home alone only to return hours later...

Morgan Chapman, Pikeville, Kentucky mom leaves 2 young kids home alone to go for ‘smoke’ only to return in drunken stupor hours later.

The mugshot of champions… A Kentucky mother is accused of having left her two young children, ages 2 and 4 years old, home alone for several hours only to return in a drunken stupor.

Pikeville Police said they were called to an apartment just after 9 p.m. on Monday for a report of a domestic incident in progress, but when they arrived, they found only the two children inside, the Appalachian News-Express reported.

According to a police report, the children did not know where their mother was. An officer spoke with the neighbor across the hall, who told them that the mother, Morgan Chapman, 23, had asked her to watch the children at about 5 p.m. so she could ‘go smoke.’

Kentucky mom leaves kids home alone for hours only to return hours later sh*t-faced

The officer wrote in the report that ‘go smoke’ is a common euphemism for smoking marijuana in eastern Kentucky.

While officers were still on the scene, Chapman returned home smelling of a ‘very strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her shot gassy eyes and thick slurred speech,’ according to charging documents.

The mom claimed she’d only left the children alone for a ‘couple minutes’ while she went to a ‘neighbor’s home’.

Chapman was arrested and taken to jail, while the children were brought to police headquarters and the Department of Protection and Permanency contacted.

The whereabouts of the children’s father was not immediately clear.

The mom has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor along with a momento souvenir mugshot that caught the attention of the internet before being bonded out.

Pikeville is located in far eastern Kentucky, some 150 miles southeast of Lexington.