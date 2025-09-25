Luis Pallchisaca arrested in Queens subway random stabbing of Roberto Gaspar on the Number 7 train. Attack was unprovoked with assailant fleeing scene after stabbing victim multiple times.

Authorities have arrested a 20 year old man wanted in connection with a stabbing on a NYC subway train in Queens over the weekend.

Luis Pallchisaca, 21, of Queens was arrested and charged on Wednesday with attempted murder and assault after he reportedly stabbed a man ‘several times’ on a southbound No. 7 train, ABC7NY reported.

Queens straphanger was stabbed multiple times in unprovoked subway attack

The stabbing happened around 11:20 p.m. on a southbound 7 train that was approaching the 111th Street station in the Corona section.

Police say the victim, Roberto Gaspar, a 25-year-old restaurant worker, was on the train when the suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the back with an unknown sharp object before fleeing the scene.

Pallchisaca — wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word ‘Champion’ written in white lettering, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers and captured on footage ‘smiling’ — took off immediately when the train pulled into the station.

Gaspar, a Guatemalan immigrant was on the way home from a grueling 10-hour shift at a Manhattan restaurant when he was knifed by the un-known man, according to friends.

‘I’m angry. He didn’t do anything wrong,’ Gaspar’s friend, Tomas Calel told the nypost in the days after the unprovoked attack. ‘I believe [the attacker] is a bad guy. Why did he do that? I want them to catch this guy.’

Gaspar was taken to New York Presbyterian/Queens Hospital and remains in critical condition hooked up to a ventilator.

Pallchisaca’s arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Wednesday night.

No known motive for the ruthless attack was immediately known.