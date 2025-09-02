Linda Hill, Hazel Park, Michigan mom and 12 year old son, Kardi Jackson found murdered after phone call at their home suddenly went dead. No suspects arrested.

Michigan authorities are seeking to identify a perpetrator in the homicide death of a Hazel Park woman and her 12 year old son after the mother and boy were found deceased in their home, Monday afternoon.

According to Hazel Park police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 23000 block of Berdeno Avenue, near 9 Mile and I-75, around 4:15 p.m following a welfare call. When they arrived, they discovered a 41-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son dead from ‘apparent trauma.’

While authorities had yet to formally identify the victims, social media identified the mother as Linda Hill and 12-year-old son as Kardi Jackson.

Hazel Park mom was on the phone when murderer walked through the front door

Reported WXYZ: ‘Family members say the victim and her 12-year-old son were supposed to be at a Labor Day party; they were just waiting on someone to pick them up. A close relative who didn’t want to be identified said someone at the party was on the phone with the victim when the person they believe is behind the double homicide walked in her front door.’

‘They were on the phone together while the situation was going down, but it went blank,’ the family member said. ‘She said she didn’t hear no screams or anything like that. But she heard the phone go silent…he is 12, like I said, young and innocent. He didn’t have anything to do with this.’

The family member said that the last phone call happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after 4 p.m., Hazel Park police said they found the mom and her son inside the home following a welfare call to the residence.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and did not have more details to release late Monday.

No suspects are in custody, but police do not believe there is a danger to the public, FOX2 reported.

The 12 year old boy was described as being a student at Hazel Park Schools, according to a release from the district.

‘Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved,’ HPS Superintendent Amy Wilcox and Hazel Park City Manager Edward Klobucher wrote in a statement. ‘Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through.’

In the aftermath, Hazel Park schools are providing mental health professionals on-site and have supplied a list of resources for community families.