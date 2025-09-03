Liberty City park, Texas shooting leads to Christopher Wayne Hicks Jr. shooting and killing his girlfriend & her dad, Hailey Nicole Blake and Shawn Glen Blake and then attempting to take his own life.

A teen girl and her father have died after Texas authorities stating they were killed in a targeted shooting at Hugh Camp Memorial Park on Labor Day Monday.

Hailey Nicole Blake, 16, and Shawn Glen Blake, 49, were identified as the victims according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Liberty City park shooting leaves dad & daughter dead

The sheriff’s office said a man believed to be the girl’s boyfriend, identified as Christopher Wayne Hicks Jr., was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.

The sheriff’s office was called to the park Monday afternoon in reference to a shooting with multiple victims. When officers, Christus EMS and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrived at the scene, they began life-saving procedures on the victims, the sheriff’s office said.

‘At this time, it is believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence,’ Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said in a press release issued Tuesday. ‘There were no other injuries at the park reported other than the three subjects involved.’

The sheriff’s office said there were two off-duty first responders at the park who aided the victims.

The sheriff’s office is asking any witnesses to the shooting or anyone with information to contact them.

Harrington said the sheriff’s office is working to secure charges on Hicks.

What led to boyfriend targeting girlfriend and father?

Hailey Blake was a student at Sabine High School, Harrington confirmed. The school district said in a statement Monday night they were saddened by the death of a student.

‘We will have additional support and counseling on campus tomorrow. Please keep the families, our school, and our community in your prayers,’ the district said.

Authorities had yet to say what led up to the ‘targeted’ shooting of the father and his girlfriend allegedly a the hands of the boyfriend.