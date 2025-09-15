Lena Deoliveira, Fargo, Dakota woman smashed hatchet on sleeping boyfriend’s head, leaving him with gashed head and two chopped off fingers as she now faces attempted murder.

The demented mugshot photo from hell has arrived ….

A Fargo, Dakota woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly hitting her boyfriend in the head with a hatchet as he slept.

Lena Deoliveira, 23, is alleged to have attacked the victim as he slept at a residence on the 700 block of 14 Street North around 5:30 A.M, September 5.

Witness woke up to what sounded like ‘splitting wood’

The victim who was identified as Jonathan Granados according to InForum, told responding officers that he was alone and asleep in the garage when he ‘was attacked without warning.’

The victim who was observed to have a deep gash to his head along with a second wound to the head along with two mutilated fingers (presumably in a bid to stop being bashed on the head) was transported to the emergency room in critical condition.

A third person at the scene told officers that they woke up to the sound of the victim screaming and that Deoliveira was behind the victim with the hatchet. After striking the victim, Deoliveira fled the scene.

The witness suspected Deoliveira was “out of it” but realized what had happened after hearing a click from the couch’s footrest and seeing blood, the outlet reported.

Deoliveira was arrested in Moorhead, Minnesota on September 7, according to a Fargo Police Department release. She requested an attorney when officers attempted to interview her.

Witness described suspect as being out of it and homeless who sometimes stayed at the garage

During further questioning, the third person at the scene told officers that he saw Deoliveira swing down with the hatchet. While unable to see what she hit because of obstructions, the witness said they heard a sound ‘like splitting wood’. He also relayed that two of the victim’s fingers were missing or ‘kind of hanging’, according to court documents.

The witness further told officers that Deoliveira is homeless, and that she often stayed in the garage or at various homes in the neighborhood, where she would sleep on a couch or the floor.

According to the witness, there was a blood trail from the garage where they were staying.

Not immediately clear is whether the woman and the victim were still involved at the time. Nor what necessarily led to Deoliveira savagely attacking the man.

Deoliveira appeared in Cass County court on September 12. She is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault and held on $500,000 bond. Her next court date is set for October 16.