OK man tries to hire hitman to kill homebuyers who sued him...

Keith Barton Cathey, Oklahoma man tries to hire hitman to kill homebuyers who sued him over bat infestation discovered after home sale and winning $1 million settlement.

A Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, man is accused of trying to hire a hitman to assassinate a couple who sued him and won a $1 million settlement, for selling them a house that was infested with bats.

Keith Barton Cathey following his arrest last week was charged wth two counts of soliciting murder in the first degree, according to court records. Police took Barton into custody on September 4, after which he was released on $200,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the alleged targets of the plot.

Sheryl and Mike Fritts, purchased what they believed to be their ‘dream’ home from Cathey in 2015. Upon moving in the husband and wife found the residence infested with bats living inside the walls.

Sheryl and Mike Fritts, duped Oklahoma home buyers

The home’s insulation and drywall turned out to be soaked through with bat guano, and required the pair to replace the outside brickwork and strip the entire second floor interior down to the studs, Sheryl said at the time. An inspection prior to the purchase came up clear, and Cathey never disclosed the issue, according to the couple.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by KOTV says an informant told police that Cathey had asked him if he knew anyone who could execute the Fritts.

‘These people sued me 4 years after I sold my f***ing house, they got bats in their house,’ Cathay allegedly said. ‘… If you know a hitman, I’d give $100,000 to have those people killed. I’m not even joking.’

Cathey told the unidentified individual that he ‘can’t find a hitman to save my life… I’ve even asked some homeless people,’ following up with a plea for the contact to do the deed himself. ‘I’ll even take you and drop you off,’ Cathay said, according to the affidavit.

The Fritts won a $526,000 jury verdict in the lawsuit against Cathey over the infested house he sold them. With costs and fees, the settlement exceeded $1 million.

Reached by phone on Monday, Cathey told The Independent, ‘It was a misunderstanding. I don’t want to talk about that.’

Cathay is due to be arraigned in court on September 11 at 9 a.m.