Jose Magareno, Dallas, Texas man shoots & kills his cousin, Emmanuel Najera while testing his ‘reaction time’ after the topic of guns came up.

A Dallas, Texas man has admitted to shooting his teen cousin dead, telling investigators he wanted to ‘test his reaction time,’ after the topic of guns came up.

Jose Magareno, 21, and 19-year-old Emmanuel Najera and his younger brother arrived at the suspect’s home, Monday afternoon circa 5.15 p.m, to celebrate the suspect’s birthday.

At some point the the topic of gun came up, with the group moving to Magareno’s room, where they began practicing concealed carry when Magareno asked Najera to test his ‘reaction time,’ according to an arrest affidavit cited by the Dallas Morning News.

Maganero had given Nanjera a gun before the shooting, only to draw a loaded pistol and shoot Najera in the chest, the affidavit stated.

Magareno called 911 to say he had ‘accidentally’ shot Najera in the chest. Dallas Police Department officers responded to the 6300 block of Parkdale Drive in Dallas, where Najera was transported to a local hospital, the department said in a press release. He later died.

During police questioning, Magareno said he often practiced with his gun and believed he had taken out all the bullets from the gun before pointing the weapon at his cousin and pulling the trigger.

Magareno was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge. As of Wednesday, his bond had not been set, according to jail records.

Police investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.