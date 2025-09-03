Jesse Penta, Redding, California man shoots dead his mother and brother Tony Penta after ongoing reports of domestic disturbances at the family home.

California police have taken a man into custody for allegedly shooting his mother and brother dead at a residence in Redding, Tuesday afternoon.

Jesse Penta, 31, of Redding is alleged to have gunned down a man, Tony Pent, believed to be his brother along with his mother.

According to the Redding Police Department (RPD), officers were dispatched at approximately 1:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the 10000 block of Abernathy Lane.

Redding double homicide: man shoots dead brother and mother

Police descended on to the scene after the suspect calling 911 and telling dispatchers he had shot two people outside his home, Action News Now reported.

Following the call, RPD activated its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and deployed an Armored BearCat vehicle where they came across two adult victims suffering from severe injuries outside the home. Despite life saving measures, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene according to a release from RPD.

RPD stated that the suspect spoke with a Crisis Intervention Response officer by phone, which allowed officers to negotiate his surrender, with the man ‘peacefully’ exiting the residence.

Jesse Penta was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Shasta County Jail on two counts of murder.

Investigators confirmed that police had been called to the residence multiple times in recent weeks for family-related disputes.

Ongoing family-related disputes at Redding residence

In the aftermath of the tragedy, commentators flooded social media, with one user, identifying herself as a family member stating; His Sweet Mom & Brother loved him more than life itself. Everytime she would call me, She spoke about her boys. She Was only 15 when she had Jesse, She gave her life to him, from the moment he was in her arms. She is now with her Mom, her Dad, Son, Gma and so many Uncles.

‘May you both rest in peace Beautiful Cousin of mine. I will cherish all of our memories together.’

Wrote another, ‘This breaks my heart she always wanted the best for her sons and adored them with all she had.’

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Redding Police Department’s Detective Division at 530-225-4214.