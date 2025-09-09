Violet Weaver and Austin Kinsey, one week old baby, Jason Anthony Weaver mauled to death by family husky-pit bull mix at Markle, Indiana home, with tragedy deemed accidental.

Indiana authorities have deemed the fatal mauling of a one-week-old baby boy by the family dog as an ‘accident.’

Jason Anthony Weaver, born on August 28, died on Thursday from blunt-force trauma wounds, the Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced.

The infant was attacked by a five-year-old husky-pit bull mix, which had no prior instances of violence, around 6pm, at the family’s Markle home, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

First responders attempted to perform life-saving efforts on the baby, but were unsuccessful.

Jason was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

His death has been ruled an accident, Huntington County Coroner’s Office said.

‘The Huntington County Coroner’s Office extend[s] their deepest sympathies to the Weaver family and friends,’ a press release said.

Animal control officers captured the dog and put the animal into quarantine.

Not immediately clear is how the ‘accident’ came to happen, whether the parents were home at the time of the fatal dog attack and what led up to the animal setting on the child along with whether the pet dog had previously shown signs of aggression. Or whether the parents had considered the safety of the baby infant in the presence of the pit bull mix.

The family posted an obituary online to honour the child. ‘Jason Anthony (Weaver) Kinsey, 7 days old, of Markle, passed away on Thursday evening, September 4, 2025. Jason enjoyed the sounds of Rock “n” Roll and country music. He loved the song Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

‘Though his time on this earth was short, he will be loved forever. Jason was born on August 28, 2025 in Fort Wayne, a son of Violet Weaver and Austin Kinsey. His parents survive in Markle.’