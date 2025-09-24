Man shoots ex girlfriend to prove love for new girlfriend

Jaquon Timothy, Peoria, Illinois man shoots ex girlfriend to prove love for new girlfriend, texting her later to say he ‘had carried it out.’

An Illinois man is alleged to have shot his ex girlfriend in a bid to prove his love to his new girlfriend according to Peoria prosecutors.

Jaquon L. Timothy, 23, appearing in court this week was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in the July 19 shooting of his former love interest in Peoria, IL., the Peoria County State’s Attorney announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The victim who was shot in both feet survived her ordeal.

Peoria man sent new girlfriend text announcing, ‘he had done it’

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on July 19 found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to her feet, according to the state attorney’s office.

During their investigation, officers learned from Timothy’s current girlfriend that he had allegedly told her before the shooting what he was about to do.

Police claim Timothy allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend ‘as a way to prove his love to his new girlfriend,’ prosecutors said.

Timothy’s girlfriend told police that after the shooting, he allegedly texted her to say he had ‘carried it out.’

Prior criminal history

A search warrant executed on Timothy’s phone turned up a text message of him allegedly ‘claiming ownership of the shooting,’ the state’s attorney’s office said.

The very next day, the 23-year-old was arrested.

The ex was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for Peoria Police, reportedly told WMBD.

This isn’t Timothy’s first run-in with the law. He spent two years behind bars followed by three years of supervised released, after he burglarized a gun store in 2020 and stole nine guns with four other suspects. According to the Justice Department, he plead guilty in federal court to conspiracy to steal and possess firearms from a federal firearms licensee, stealing from a federal firearms licensee, and possession of a stolen firearm charges.

If convicted, the ‘love bound’ man could face up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to contact investigators at the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.