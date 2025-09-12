Indian motel manager, Chandra Nagamallaiah beheaded after dispute over washing machine with illegal documented migrant, Cuban man & Dallas co-worker, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.

Indian motel manager, Chandra Nagamallaiah beheaded after dispute over washing machine with illegal documented migrant, Cuban man, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez who was supposed to be deported in January and who has a long history of prior criminal arrests.

A Dallas, Texas motel manager originally hailing from India was beheaded this week following a dispute with a co-worker over a broken washing machine.

Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, India was allegedly beheaded by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, himself hailing from Cuba (but more on that below) when the motel manager demanded the co-worker not to use the washing machine only for the suspect to get a machete and stab the victim multiple times before depositing the man’s head in a dumpster bin.

Dallas motel manager beheaded by co-worker following dispute over washing machine

Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez chasing Nagamallaiah with a machete before stabbing him several times, Wednesday morning circa 9.30 a.m, WFAA reported.

Video showed the victim fleeing toward the motel office, where his wife and son were present. Cobos-Martinez followed behind, attacking the victim with the machete in front of several onlookers, shrieking and trying to stop the attack. However, the accused showed no sign of relenting and kept stabbing the victim, in presence of his 18-year-old son and wife.

The Dallas Police Department said that the accused took Nagamallaiah’s cell phone and key card from his pockets before resuming the attack until the victim’s head ‘was removed from his body.’

‘The suspect kicked the (Nagamallaiah’s) head twice into the parking lot and proceeded to pick it up and carry it to the dumpster and put it inside,’ Dallas police said.

A PTI news agency report said that Cobos-Martinez was enraged when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing him directly.

Cuban co-worker id as undocumented immigrant with long criminal history

The suspect who fled the scene was shortly after arrested. Cobos-Martinez who has a long history of criminal arrests in his native Cuba was charged with capital murder.

Cobos-Martinez had been living and working at the motel, according to police and witnesses.

Following Cobos-Martinez’s arrest, law enforcement officers learned he was an undocumented immigrant. He also had a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests and convictions for grand theft motor vehicle, false imprisonment, carjacking and has indecency with a child and assault charges in Houston.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said Cobos-Martinez is a Cuban national with a final order of removal from the United States. He was most recently in ICE custody at a detention center west of Dallas, the department said.

Cobos-Martinez was released on an order of supervision in January after Cuba ‘would not accept him because of his criminal history,’ according to the statement. The statement said the case supports the Trump administration’s efforts to deport undocumented people to so-called ‘third countries,’ or places where the person may have no connections.

In a statement, ICE said, ‘Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball.’

The Consulate General of India in Houston consoled the death of Nagamallaiah and said it is following up on the matter closely.

‘We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police,’ it said in a post on X.