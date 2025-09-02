: About author bio at bottom of article.

Female mini-van driver rams barricades at Kipona festival striking mother and child and city worker in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Woman who appeared to be high was taken into custody. No known motive.

A female mini-van driver has been detained after she allegedly drove through barricades and injured three people at the Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The incident which happened just after 6 p.m, Monday night led to a child, a woman in a wheelchair and a city service worker being struck by a red van on North Front Street and South Street.

🚨 BREAKING: A driver has just rammed their car into pedestrians at the Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, PA, per FOX43 Witnesses state police were running behind the a red minivan while the situation was unfolding and now have the driver in custody Pray for any victims 🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/ckMWRFjbVT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 1, 2025

Female minivan driver appearing to be high on drugs rams barricades at Kipona Festival in Harrisburg injuring three, including mother and child

Witnesses described the un-named female driver driving through barriers, crashing into ‘anything in her way,’ WJAC reported.

Harrisburg Police say the driver entered the scene on Forster Street and drove approximately five blocks to the festival on Cranberry Street.

The episode led to a lot of people running and screaming as the vehicle barrelled through the crowd of attendees, Sarah Wilson of ABC27 reported.

Police have to date not said whether the incident was intentional or the result of drunk driving. Witnesses said the woman appeared to be ‘high on drugs.’

Posted a user on X, ‘A maniac crazy and inhumane woman at the Kipona festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, drove through the crowd, allegedly hitting a mother and son.’

‘This car came flying down through here fast,’ said Lottie Beauverd, a vendor at the festival. ‘Not yelling or anything, but just flying down through this.’

An absolutely terrifying scene along a closed Front St. in Harrisburg. A car barreled down the road during the Kipona Festival and injured a child and a woman in a wheelchair. @allieberube and I were here when it happened pic.twitter.com/Nfx1FnB0b0 — Sarah Willson (@SarahRWillson) September 1, 2025

Police yet to announce charges in Kipona Festival Harrisburg crash

Police said all three victims were receiving treatment at area hospitals after suffering ‘non-life’ threatening injuries.

Police said the incident was an isolated event.

‘The city is safe. These are random acts that sometimes are controllable and sometimes are not controllable,’ said Harrisburg Police Captain Akakpo-Martin.

Police had yet to announce what charges the minivan driver now faced in the Kipona Festival, Harrisburg crash.

The incident happened as the Kipona Festival was wrapping up a three day weekend.

The Kipona Festival is an annual Labor Day weekend event that draws thousands to Harrisburg’s riverfront.